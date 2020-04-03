CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) picks momentum as shares drop -3.33%

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is 13.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.95 and a high of $101.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $54.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.99% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -31.84% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.69, the stock is 16.75% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock -10.17% off its SMA200. CRWD registered a gain of 0.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.23.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.66%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 2309 employees, a market worth around $12.06B and $481.40M in sales. and $481.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 309.78. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.43% and -44.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $165.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.80% in year-over-year returns.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 38.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.67M, and float is at 113.06M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 37.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 3.56 million shares valued at $177.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC with 2.57 million shares valued at $128.36 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $111.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $88.65 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 257 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 135 and purchases happening 122 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black Colin, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Black Colin sold 10,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $60.02 per share for a total of $651176.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Kurtz George (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 17,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $59.64 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Black Colin (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 1,481 shares at an average price of $54.92 for $81337.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).