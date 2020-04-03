Dissecting DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) top performing stock: Get the Stats

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is -33.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.58 and a high of $60.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.23% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.33% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.47, the stock is -1.82% and -23.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -30.11% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -25.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.16.

The stock witnessed a -21.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.18%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $4.03B in sales. and $4.03B in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.67% and -38.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $900.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

819 institutions hold shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), with 779.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 98.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.02M, and float is at 220.65M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 97.69% of the Float.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALFANO MICHAEL C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALFANO MICHAEL C sold 10,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $56.27 per share for a total of $600110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13388.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that MacInnis Maureen J. (Sr VP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $56.06 per share for $840900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10360.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, HOLDEN BETSY D (Director) acquired 2,720 shares at an average price of $55.31 for $150439.0. The insider now directly holds 9,224 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -47.43% down over the past 12 months. Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.