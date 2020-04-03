Dissecting STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is -58.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $40.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The STOR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.81% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.56, the stock is -30.06% and -50.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -56.44% off its SMA200. STOR registered -53.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.89.

The stock witnessed a -54.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.89%, and is -27.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 12.32% over the month.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $665.70M in sales. and $665.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.69% and -62.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STORE Capital Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $170.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Top Institutional Holders

607 institutions hold shares in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 94.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.39M, and float is at 241.90M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 93.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.13 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.75% of the STOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 18.62 million shares valued at $693.47 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.3 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $532.55 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 13.53 million with a market value of $504.02 million.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Freed Chad Allen, the company’s EVP GC CCO & Sec. SEC filings show that Freed Chad Allen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $28.67 per share for a total of $28670.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9219.0 shares.

STORE Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Long Catherine F. (CFO, EVP and Treasurer) bought a total of 3,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $28.64 per share for $99810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 262709.0 shares of the STOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Volk Christopher H (President and CEO) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $30.27 for $99891.0. The insider now directly holds 514,181 shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -36.59% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -81.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.