Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) shares are -59.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.71% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.14% down YTD and -59.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.45% and -40.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the BKR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 31, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BKR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.70. The forecasts give the Baker Hughes Company stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.61% or 26.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.90% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, down -2.00% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 132,741,263 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,426,915. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 238,037 and 68,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

Worrell Brian, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $54151.0 at $18.05 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 BKR shares valued at $88994.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $17.80 per share. Simonelli Lorenzo (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 11,254 shares at $17.74 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $199673.0 while Simonelli Lorenzo, (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 15,368 shares on Feb 24 for $299522.0 with each share fetching $19.49.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), on the other hand, is trading around $26.05 with a market cap of $20.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JCI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.54 billion. This represented a 72.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.51 billion from $42.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $511.0 million, significantly higher than the -$79.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $385.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Johnson Controls International plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 731,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 345,055 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 56.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 761.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson Controls International plc having a total of 1,158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 86.12 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 64.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 billion and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.