Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares are -11.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.61% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 41.18% and -1.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 88.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.50% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$1.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.56 with a market cap of $475.30M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 674,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,745 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.26M shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 120.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares worth more than $259.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.13 million and represent 11.75% of shares outstanding.