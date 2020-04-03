Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) shares are -49.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.03% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.57% and -26.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the DD stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 26, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.26. The forecasts give the DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.65% or 7.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.69, down from the $0.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.35, down -4.50% from $3.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $1.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 244,787 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,626. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,461 and 236 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), on the other hand, is trading around $181.31 with a market cap of $199.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $238.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at The Home Depot Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 285,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,599 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.50% with a share float percentage of 1.07B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Home Depot Inc. having a total of 3,195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.86 million shares worth more than $18.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 72.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.73 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.