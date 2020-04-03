Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), RH (RH)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) shares are -42.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.29% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.36% and -27.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the EMN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 30, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $45.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.56. The forecasts give the Eastman Chemical Company stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.33% or 5.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $1.69, down from the $1.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.52, down -6.90% from $7.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $1.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 230,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 73,424. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 221,964 and 73,424 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP, CLO and Corp. Sec’y had earlier sold another 1,000 EMN shares valued at $73540.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $73.54 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH), on the other hand, is trading around $89.11 with a market cap of $1.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $204.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at RH over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 144,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 600,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -46.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.84M shares after the latest sales, with -19.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 17.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RH having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.85 million shares worth more than $608.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $409.02 million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.