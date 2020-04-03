Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -74.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.17% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.13% down YTD and -74.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.86% and -58.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the ENBL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ENBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The forecasts give the Enable Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.57% or -29.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.00% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.95, up 12.90% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,188 and 24,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trauschke Sean, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $97000.0 at $9.70 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ENBL shares valued at $18940.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share. Prochazka Scott M (Director) bought 7,500 shares at $12.27 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $92025.0 while Trauschke Sean, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 08 for $30656.0 with each share fetching $12.26.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.82 with a market cap of $1.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.05 million. This represented a 79.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $284.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.03 billion from $4.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $399.95 million, significantly lower than the $449.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $157.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Extended Stay America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 17,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 36.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 175.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extended Stay America Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $247.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.67 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.