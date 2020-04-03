Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are 14.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.50% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.19% and -44.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Raymond James recommended the ENPH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ENPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.20. The forecasts give the Enphase Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.26% or 23.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.23, up 36.00% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,524,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,548,042. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,574,823 and 4,465,109 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOMO STEVEN J, a Director at the company, sold 67,781 shares worth $3.93 million at $57.92 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 7,500 ENPH shares valued at $187951.0 on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $25.06 per share. RODGERS THURMAN J (Director) sold 178,694 shares at $52.38 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $9.36 million while RODGERS THURMAN J, (Director) sold 1,821,306 shares on Feb 25 for $96.81 million with each share fetching $53.15.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.57 with a market cap of $23.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 1.95B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 770 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 133.52 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 79.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.