Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Foot Locker Inc. (FL), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares are -48.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.94% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.29% down YTD and -47.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.74% and -40.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the FL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 26, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the FL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.88. The forecasts give the Foot Locker Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.86% or 0.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, down -3.60% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 510,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,384. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 479,252 and 10,384 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 FL shares valued at $283723.0 on Aug 09. The shares were sold at $40.53 per share.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.93 with a market cap of $161.85M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.68 million. This represented a 37.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 173,792 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,888 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 12.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 53.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.66 million shares worth more than $177.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.07 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.