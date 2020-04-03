Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) shares are -56.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.58% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.95% and -52.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the SLG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 25, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SLG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.71. The forecasts give the SL Green Realty Corp. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.94% or 9.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -43.60% in the current quarter to $0.47, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.54, down -5.70% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,226 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,365. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,999 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ATKINS BETSY S, a Director at the company, sold 6,470 shares worth $556938.0 at $86.08 per share on May 06. The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 SLG shares valued at $567000.0 on Jul 23. The shares were sold at $81.00 per share.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), on the other hand, is trading around $58.99 with a market cap of $21.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at TE Connectivity Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 288,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 231,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 217.52M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 333.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TE Connectivity Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.