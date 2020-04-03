Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Upwork Inc. (UPWK), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are -45.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.51% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.78% down YTD and -45.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.30% and -30.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Citigroup recommended the UPWK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UPWK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.13. The forecasts give the Upwork Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.71% or 42.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 12.10% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,183,711 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,888,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 423,091 and 905,502 in purchases and sales respectively.

GRETSCH GREGORY C., a Director at the company, bought 150,000 shares worth $1.21 million at $8.04 per share on Mar 05. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 23,326 UPWK shares valued at $131521.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $5.64 per share. LAYTON THOMAS (Chairman) bought 25,000 shares at $7.99 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $199700.0 while LAYTON THOMAS, (Chairman) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 03 for $811260.0 with each share fetching $8.11.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), on the other hand, is trading around $43.28 with a market cap of $6.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $78.1 million. This represented a 64.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $221.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.09 billion from $5.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $50.6 million, significantly higher than the $9.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 109,442 shares. Insider sales totaled 31,601,558 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.3M shares after the latest sales, with -45.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 101.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.16 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp, with the investment firm holding over 18.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 13.09% of shares outstanding.