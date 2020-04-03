Dropbox Inc. (DBX) And Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Among Headliners

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are 1.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.96% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.65% and -7.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Jefferies recommended the DBX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 26, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DBX stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.42. The forecasts give the Dropbox Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.73% or -7.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 13.20% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 12,596,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,147,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,674,628 and 13,625,195 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ferdowsi Arash, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 19,360 shares worth $330231.0 at $17.06 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 DBX shares valued at $36000.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share. Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) sold 39,521 shares at $17.03 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $673232.0 while Ferdowsi Arash, (Co-Founder) sold 66,119 shares on Mar 16 for $1.13 million with each share fetching $17.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), on the other hand, is trading around $44.29 with a market cap of $25.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 185 times at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 71 times and accounting for 229,474 shares. Insider sales totaled 657,658 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 114 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.31M shares after the latest sales, with -16.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.60% with a share float percentage of 547.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation having a total of 1,343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 50.88 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.