Dynatrace Inc. (DT) And Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Saying Scary Stuff?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares are -15.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.06% or -$1.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.65% and -35.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the DT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $21.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.09. The forecasts give the Dynatrace Inc. stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.74% or 14.48%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,140 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 29,826,013. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,130,085 in purchases and sales respectively.

Van Siclen John, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 21,203 shares worth $442679.0 at $20.88 per share on Mar 19. The SVP, Global Sales had earlier sold another 24,423 DT shares valued at $610575.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $25.00 per share. Van Siclen John (Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,601 shares at $20.06 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $92284.0 while Van Siclen John, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 29,196 shares on Mar 16 for $603268.0 with each share fetching $20.66.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), on the other hand, is trading around $28.02 with a market cap of $4.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Sensata Technologies Holding plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 156,186 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,986 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 730.74k shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 156.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sensata Technologies Holding plc having a total of 486 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.51 million shares worth more than $943.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $800.19 million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.