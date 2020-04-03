Endo International plc (ENDP) And KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Among Headliners

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are -34.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.65% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +48.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.48% down YTD and -31.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.04% and -42.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 15, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the ENDP stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.89. The forecasts give the Endo International plc stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.67% or -3.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.80% in the current quarter to $0.52, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, down -2.80% from $2.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 838,332 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,132,968. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,393 and 702,321 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIMMEL ROGER H, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $102250.0 at $4.09 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier sold another 30,000 ENDP shares valued at $122700.0 on Sep 16. The shares were sold at $4.09 per share. KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $3.93 per share on Jun 17 for a total of $39300.0 while KIMMEL ROGER H, (Director) sold 24,951 shares on Jun 17 for $98057.0 with each share fetching $3.93.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.60 with a market cap of $17.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KLXE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $22.8 million. This represented a 76.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $98.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 360,280 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,502 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with 23.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 22.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.28 million shares worth more than $21.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.78 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.