Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is -51.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $33.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.24, the stock is -12.82% and -40.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -47.29% off its SMA200. NVST registered a loss of -46.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.02.

The stock witnessed a -42.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.80%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 10.70% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $2.75B in sales. and $2.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.27% and -57.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $604.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), with 876.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 106.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.91M, and float is at 157.98M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 106.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.4 million shares valued at $723.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the NVST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.75 million shares valued at $289.03 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.58 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $254.29 million, while UBS Group AG holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 7.86 million with a market value of $233.07 million.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times.