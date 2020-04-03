Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Vs. FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR): Which Is Riskier?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares are -13.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.39% or $2.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.07% down YTD and -13.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.83% and -7.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Cowen recommended the EXPD stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 19, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the EXPD stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $67.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.50. The forecasts give the Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.42% or -12.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.80% in the current quarter to $0.83, up from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 6.50% from $3.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.86 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 446,111 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 347,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,810 and 28,874 in purchases and sales respectively.

Musser Jeffrey S, a President and CEO at the company, sold 5,790 shares worth $433382.0 at $74.85 per share on Feb 21. The Senior VP – CIO had earlier sold another 920 EXPD shares valued at $66866.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $72.68 per share. Rostan Richard H (President – Global Geographies) sold 3,661 shares at $74.93 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $274319.0 while POWELL BRADLEY S, (Senior VP – CFO) sold 17,364 shares on Nov 25 for $1.32 million with each share fetching $76.15.

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), on the other hand, is trading around $32.59 with a market cap of $4.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at FLIR Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 48,970 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 969.42k shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 133.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLIR Systems Inc. having a total of 713 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.08 million shares worth more than $784.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.76 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.