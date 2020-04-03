Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares are -20.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.79% or $0.97 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.40% and -14.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on June 27, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.27. The forecasts give the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock a price target range of $27.77 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.13. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.19% or -34.96%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), on the other hand, is trading around $30.13 with a market cap of $4.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Zillow Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 602,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 653,927 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.99M shares after the latest sales, with 277.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.08% with a share float percentage of 136.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.01 million shares worth more than $1.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 24.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 12.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $564.56 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.