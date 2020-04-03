Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares are -65.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.29% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.06% down YTD and -65.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.46% and -56.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2018, Stifel recommended the BKD stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on September 03, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BKD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.29. The forecasts give the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.33% or 0.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -113.00% in the current quarter to -$0.37, down from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.05, down -9.10% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,059,378 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 290,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 968,712 and 194,489 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson-Mills Rita, a Director at the company, bought 4,761 shares worth $9974.0 at $2.10 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 BKD shares valued at $68765.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $1.96 per share. WIELANSKY LEE S (Director) bought 14,792 shares at $3.38 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $49997.0 while BUMSTEAD FRANK M, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 12 for $67560.0 with each share fetching $3.38.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), on the other hand, is trading around $16.27 with a market cap of $2.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRIP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $291.0 million. This represented a 12.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $334.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.98 billion from $2.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $424.0 million, significantly higher than the $405.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $341.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at TripAdvisor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 266,045 shares. Insider sales totaled 94,448 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.1M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 104.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor Inc. having a total of 545 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.55 million shares worth more than $381.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.07 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.