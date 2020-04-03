Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are 2.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.98% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.65% and -12.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the GLUU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 31, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GLUU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.89. The forecasts give the Glu Mobile Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.78% or -13.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 8.20% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,527,506 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,387,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,766,482 and 1,880,799 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Benjamin T. IV, a Director at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $370000.0 at $7.40 per share on Feb 19. The Vice President of Accounting had earlier sold another 4,049 GLUU shares valued at $28874.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $7.13 per share. Nada Hany (Director) sold 50,000 shares at $7.24 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $362070.0 while Akhavan Chris, (SVP, Business & Corp. Dev.) sold 379,932 shares on Feb 11 for $2.61 million with each share fetching $6.86.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), on the other hand, is trading around $6.01 with a market cap of $615.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 335,622 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.07M shares after the latest sales, with 45.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 85.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $289.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.59 million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.