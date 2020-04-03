Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Lyft Inc. (LYFT), Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are -47.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.47% or -$1.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.02% and -44.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Needham recommended the LYFT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LYFT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.19. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.07.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to -$0.57, up from the -$48.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.13, up 5.80% from -$11.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.47 and -$0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 609,373 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,990,220. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,682 and 2,425,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Roberts Brian Keith, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $1.02 million at $45.25 per share on Feb 20. The EVP and Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 15,000 LYFT shares valued at $609518.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $40.63 per share. Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold 559 shares at $46.02 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $25726.0 while Wilderotter Mary Agnes, (Director) sold 1,663 shares on Feb 10 for $87285.0 with each share fetching $52.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), on the other hand, is trading around $79.44 with a market cap of $142.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Abbott Laboratories (ABT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.49 billion. This represented a 58.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Abbott Laboratories over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,020,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 821,699 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.52M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abbott Laboratories having a total of 2,681 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 151.78 million shares worth more than $13.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 124.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.83 billion and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.