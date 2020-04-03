Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Textron Inc. (TXT), The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares are -45.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.45% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.18% and -40.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TXT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TXT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.18. The forecasts give the Textron Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.31% or 2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $0.87, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.71, down -0.30% from $3.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,526 and 34,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP and Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 1,500 TXT shares valued at $61350.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $40.90 per share.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), on the other hand, is trading around $164.78 with a market cap of $7.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $205.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 179 times at The Trade Desk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 103,750 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 135 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -91.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 38.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Trade Desk Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $949.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 3.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $927.57 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.