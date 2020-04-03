Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares are -56.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.08% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.56% and -57.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TOL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on April 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TOL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.40. The forecasts give the Toll Brothers Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.85% or -5.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.90% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.57, up 0.50% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 336,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 285,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,331 and 18,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

East Stephen F., a Director at the company, bought 2,900 shares worth $49503.0 at $17.07 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 3,100 TOL shares valued at $49421.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $15.94 per share. GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold 16,954 shares at $40.76 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $691109.0 while MARBACH CARL B, (Director) sold 17,000 shares on Sep 18 for $671367.0 with each share fetching $39.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), on the other hand, is trading around $40.00 with a market cap of $8.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.60% with a share float percentage of 176.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molson Coors Beverage Company having a total of 819 institutions that hold shares in the company.