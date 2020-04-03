FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock Surged by 0.30 yesterday

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is -40.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.47% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is -9.12% and -26.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -33.32% off its SMA200. FEYE registered -41.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.44.

The stock witnessed a -28.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.00%, and is -16.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $889.20M in sales. and $889.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 31.73. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -46.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FireEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $215.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in FireEye Inc. (FEYE), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.20M, and float is at 217.84M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 75.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.25 million shares valued at $289.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.49% of the FEYE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 13.81 million shares valued at $231.9 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.18 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $154.13 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $110.36 million.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at FireEye Inc. (FEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins William T, the company’s EVP, WW Sales. SEC filings show that Robbins William T sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $18.04 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345101.0 shares.

FireEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Robbins William T (EVP, WW Sales) sold a total of 6,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $16.93 per share for $105905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 405101.0 shares of the FEYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, VERDECANNA FRANK (EVP, CFO & CAO) disposed off 10,525 shares at an average price of $13.29 for $139830.0. The insider now directly holds 492,161 shares of FireEye Inc. (FEYE).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -22.74% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -21.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.