GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) up 50.05% since start of the year

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.90 and a high of $65.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $438.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.9% off the consensus price target high of $514.05 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 83.6% higher than the price target low of $347.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.05, the stock is 3.42% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 22.98% off its SMA200. GDS registered 50.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.62.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 893 employees, a market worth around $8.73B and $583.00M in sales. and $583.00M in sales Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.63% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 855.80% in year-over-year returns.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), with 103.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.75% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.98M, and float is at 134.29M with Short Float at 9.74%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares valued at $816.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.30% of the GDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP with 10.94 million shares valued at $564.38 million to account for 12.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 7.8 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $402.15 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $295.59 million.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -16.29% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -10.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.2% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.71.