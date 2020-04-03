Companies

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) makes -43.99% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

By Winifred Gerald

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is -79.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 49.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -41.07% and -61.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing -44.86% at the moment leaves the stock -79.53% off its SMA200. GMLP registered -86.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6731 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.6862.

The stock witnessed a -57.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.75%, and is -43.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.95% over the week and 21.35% over the month.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) has around 554 employees, a market worth around $114.34M and $299.70M in sales. and $299.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 1.72. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -86.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $71.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), with 21.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.63% while institutional investors hold 47.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.60M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 32.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.98 million shares valued at $61.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the GMLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 6.37 million shares valued at $56.33 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Huber Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.62 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $32.0 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 660400.0 with a market value of $5.84 million.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -37.85% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -31.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.

