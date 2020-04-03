Finance

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) picks momentum as shares drop -8.20%

By Richard Addington

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) is 78.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.36% off its average median price target of $329.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.31% off the consensus price target high of $364.79 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 86.05% higher than the price target low of $279.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.98, the stock is -4.46% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.16 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 80.55% off its SMA200. GSX registered a gain of 176.85% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.93.

The stock witnessed a -9.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.20%, and is -8.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has around 1746 employees, a market worth around $9.37B and $299.10M in sales. and $299.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 360.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.98% and -15.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 181.00% year-over-year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), with institutional investors hold 39.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.29M, and float is at 142.79M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 39.43% of the Float.

