Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) shares are -37.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.44% or $2.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.19% and -28.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the EMR stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Vertical Research had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 23, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the EMR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.78, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.31, down -3.60% from $3.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 540,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 307,921. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,300 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sharp Robert T, a Exec. Pres. Comm & Res. Sols. at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $532911.0 at $76.13 per share on Dec 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 EMR shares valued at $257346.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $51.47 per share. BLINN MARK A (Director) bought 1,400 shares at $73.11 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $102358.0 while DELLAQUILA FRANK J, (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold 2,000 shares on Nov 12 for $148789.0 with each share fetching $74.39.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), on the other hand, is trading around $141.80 with a market cap of $100.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $186.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Union Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 197,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 904.24k shares after the latest sales, with 29.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.30% with a share float percentage of 689.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Union Pacific Corporation having a total of 2,516 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.98 million shares worth more than $10.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.35 billion and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.