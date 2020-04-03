Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About L Brands Inc. (LB), United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares are -43.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.78% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.75% and -58.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the LB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.10% in the current quarter to -$0.23, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, down -4.40% from $2.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.75 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 240,212 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,488. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,728 in purchases and sales respectively.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), on the other hand, is trading around $86.01 with a market cap of $80.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $155.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at United Technologies Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 670,570 shares. Insider sales totaled 607,703 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 959.24k shares after the latest sales, with 68.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.80% with a share float percentage of 865.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Technologies Corporation having a total of 2,547 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 90.4 million shares worth more than $13.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 70.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.53 billion and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.