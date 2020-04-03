Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Noble Corporation plc (NE), V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares are -80.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.16% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.38% and -56.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the NE stock is a Sell, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.17. The forecasts give the Noble Corporation plc stock a price target range of $3.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.94% or -140.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.30% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.6, down -5.90% from -$1.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.52 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,427,404 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,072,734. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,348,763 and 1,064,075 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 NE shares valued at $30990.0 on Sep 30. The shares were bought at $1.24 per share.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), on the other hand, is trading around $49.12 with a market cap of $20.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at V.F. Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 303,643 shares. Insider sales totaled 286,684 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 365.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with V.F. Corporation having a total of 1,293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 79.42 million shares worth more than $7.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 20.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 billion and represent 7.53% of shares outstanding.