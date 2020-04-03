Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), KT Corporation (KT)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares are -64.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.08% or -$0.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.83% and -51.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the PEB stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.96. The forecasts give the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.36% or -25.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, up 92.80% from $0.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,506 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 38,710. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,478 and 13,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT), on the other hand, is trading around $7.85 with a market cap of $4.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.50% with a share float percentage of 517.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KT Corporation having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $123.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 9.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.92 million and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.