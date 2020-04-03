Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 264.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.23% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 151.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.06% and -46.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TRIL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Leerink Partners had Resumed the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 13, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $3.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.02. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.97.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.9, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.92 for the next year.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), on the other hand, is trading around $33.79 with a market cap of $4.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Berry Global Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.01k shares after the latest sales, with 31.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 130.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Global Group Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.95 million shares worth more than $567.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 11.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.22 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.