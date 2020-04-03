Heat Check: Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Vs. NCR Corporation (NCR)

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares are -32.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.02% or $0.34 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.21% and -25.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the PSTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 26, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PSTG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.60. The forecasts give the Pure Storage Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.42% or 3.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, up 10.10% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,153,272 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 768,925. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,968 and 297,737 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 185,000 PSTG shares valued at $3.32 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $17.96 per share.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), on the other hand, is trading around $18.31 with a market cap of $2.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at NCR Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 954,570 shares. Insider sales totaled 385,392 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 109.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 127.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NCR Corporation having a total of 489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.9 million shares worth more than $453.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.63 million and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.