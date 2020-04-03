Heat Check: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Vs. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) shares are -40.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.40% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.08% and -2.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Alliance Global Partners recommended the SVM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.52. The forecasts give the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.69. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.17% or 9.21%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 1.90% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.26 for the next year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.02 with a market cap of $907.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 436,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 14.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60% with a share float percentage of 113.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company.