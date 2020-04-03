Heat Check: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Vs. Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares are -32.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.13% or $0.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.37% and -23.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the SSRM stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 24, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SSRM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.75. The forecasts give the SSR Mining Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.66% or 27.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -71.40% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, down -1.30% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.46 for the next year.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.27 with a market cap of $575.55M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Genesis Energy L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 454,225 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.39M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 107.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy L.P. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 17.53 million shares worth more than $359.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.97 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.