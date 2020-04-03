Heat Check: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Vs. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) shares are -12.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.67% or $4.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.59% and -19.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the ZTS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ZTS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $116.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $142.25. The forecasts give the Zoetis Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $112.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.38% or -3.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.89, up 5.80% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 920,879 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 896,626. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 684,442 and 609,736 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alaix Juan Ramon, a Director at the company, sold 218,208 shares worth $30.85 million at $141.38 per share on Mar 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 43,778 ZTS shares valued at $6.17 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $140.89 per share. Alaix Juan Ramon (Director) sold 45,452 shares at $140.66 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $6.39 million while Chen Heidi C., (Executive Vice President) sold 1,179 shares on Mar 02 for $158340.0 with each share fetching $134.30.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), on the other hand, is trading around $226.45 with a market cap of $110.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $256.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at NextEra Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 305,491 shares. Insider sales totaled 185,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 919.25k shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 488.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextEra Energy Inc. having a total of 2,249 institutions that hold shares in the company.