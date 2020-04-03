Here are the top Institutional holders of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -67.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $41.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -4.78% and -49.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -67.79% off its SMA200. FLR registered -84.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.34.

The stock witnessed a -38.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.64%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.65% over the week and 19.68% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 53349 employees, a market worth around $974.89M and $15.42B in sales. and $15.42B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.54% and -85.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Fluor Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in Fluor Corporation (FLR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 96.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.24M, and float is at 126.88M with Short Float at 8.23%. Institutions hold 95.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.42 million shares valued at $272.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the FLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.63 million shares valued at $238.53 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 8.02 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $151.51 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $130.97 million.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOECKMANN ALAN L, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that BOECKMANN ALAN L bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $29.81 per share for a total of $476960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17250.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 0.54% up over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is -20.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.1% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.