Here are the top Institutional holders of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is -80.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.54% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -17.02% and -65.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 15.32% at the moment leaves the stock -75.80% off its SMA200. NEX registered -88.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0563 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9825.

The stock witnessed a -70.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.34%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 22.30% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 6525 employees, a market worth around $282.62M and $1.82B in sales. and $1.82B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -89.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $528.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 96.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.80M, and float is at 207.62M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 94.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares valued at $268.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.80% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.74 million shares valued at $98.73 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.17 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $81.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 11.38 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.