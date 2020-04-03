Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -41.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $14.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $12.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.42 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.01% higher than the price target low of $8.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -3.72% and -28.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -34.86% off its SMA200. CS registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.21.

The stock witnessed a -29.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.62%, and is -11.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 47860 employees, a market worth around $21.78B and $20.96B in sales. and $20.96B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.95% and -44.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), with institutional investors hold 2.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.76B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 2.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 11.62 million shares valued at $156.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the CS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Earnest Partners LLC with 7.41 million shares valued at $99.66 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 3.66 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $49.2 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $47.09 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -28.68% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -50.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.