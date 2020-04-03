Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -40.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $65.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51%.

Currently trading at $37.57, the stock is -10.61% and -26.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -34.58% off its SMA200. HDB registered -34.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.71.

The stock witnessed a -29.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.02%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 72.60 and Fwd P/E is 18.24. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -42.87% from its 52-week high.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

729 institutions hold shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), with institutional investors hold 18.93% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 18.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 31.86 million shares valued at $2.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the HDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.6 million shares valued at $1.56 billion to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 21.7 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $1.38 billion, while GQG Partners LLC holds 1.00% of the shares totaling 18.28 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading -30.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.