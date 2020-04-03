Here is a breakdown of the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) stock performance

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.18 and a high of $168.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $137.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.78% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.02% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.63% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.37, the stock is 3.00% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 6.38% at the moment leaves the stock 3.92% off its SMA200. CCI registered 14.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.46.

The stock witnessed a -10.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.31%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $63.49B and $5.76B in sales. and $5.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 81.86 and Fwd P/E is 53.71. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.19% and -13.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,376 institutions hold shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 96.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 433.73M, and float is at 414.55M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 96.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.82 million shares valued at $7.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.16% of the CCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.69 million shares valued at $4.08 billion to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.78 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $2.81 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 17.88 million with a market value of $2.54 billion.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARTIN J LANDIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTIN J LANDIS bought 9,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $130.61 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that MARTIN J LANDIS (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $130.62 per share for $130622.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 131617.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Ackerman Robert Carl (SVP-COO-Towers and Small Cell) disposed off 10,500 shares at an average price of $143.43 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 7,806 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -50.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.29% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.