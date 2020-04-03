Here is a breakdown of the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) stock performance

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -85.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $8.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -55.41% and -82.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -16.69% at the moment leaves the stock -91.68% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -95.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4661 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1341.

The stock witnessed a -82.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.72%, and is -44.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.71% over the week and 27.21% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $32.34M and $2.35B in sales. and $2.35B in sales Fwd P/E is 0.44. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.46% and -96.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $472.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 5.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 85.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.58M, and float is at 85.79M with Short Float at 19.18%. Institutions hold 80.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 7.67 million shares valued at $17.94 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.35 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $12.51 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $9.98 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 644,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $308712.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.67 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that HARRISON JAMES M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $2.32 per share for $232000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 645458.0 shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Director) acquired 212,500 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $493000.0. The insider now directly holds 406,989 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -16.44% down over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -63.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.28% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.55.