Here is a breakdown of the ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) stock performance

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is -8.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.99 and a high of $362.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $273.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.07% off its average median price target of $365.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.76% off the consensus price target high of $397.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -56.97% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $259.00, the stock is -8.51% and -17.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.22% off its SMA200. NOW registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $308.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $285.43.

The stock witnessed a -24.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.07%, and is -12.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 10371 employees, a market worth around $52.88B and $3.46B in sales. and $3.46B in sales Current P/E ratio is 82.20 and Fwd P/E is 47.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.03% and -28.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.00% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

1,232 institutions hold shares in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 100.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.16M, and float is at 187.38M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 99.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.2 million shares valued at $5.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.59% of the NOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.09 million shares valued at $4.26 billion to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.96 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $4.22 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 10.01 million with a market value of $2.83 billion.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 205 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 149 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDDY FREDERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $273.56 per share for a total of $7.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 677483.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Desai Chirantan Jitendra (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 10,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $354.18 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21203.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Desai Chirantan Jitendra (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 10,603 shares at an average price of $358.00 for $3.8 million. The insider now directly holds 31,803 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 2.27% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -23.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.13% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.