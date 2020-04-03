HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) up -92.66% since start of the year

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is -90.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -33.81% and -76.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -86.46% off its SMA200. HPR registered -92.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5243 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1366.

The stock witnessed a -71.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.23%, and is -31.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.04% over the week and 30.75% over the month.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $39.32M and $452.70M in sales. and $452.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.52% and -94.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $97.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), with 4.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 99.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.14M, and float is at 107.18M with Short Float at 17.19%. Institutions hold 96.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100.0 million shares valued at $169.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.27% of the HPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 21.77 million shares valued at $36.79 million to account for 10.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.64 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $29.81 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 9.04 million with a market value of $15.28 million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.