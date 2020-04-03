Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) And Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Among Headliners

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are -49.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.50% and -37.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IMMU stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 27, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the IMMU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.45. The forecasts give the Immunomedics Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.57% or 33.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.70% in the current quarter to -$0.45, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.66, up 17,635.60% from -$1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.54 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,843,874 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BALL BRYAN, a Chief Quality Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $70897.0 at $14.18 per share on Oct 03. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000,000 IMMU shares valued at $35.0 million on Dec 05. The shares were bought at $17.50 per share. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC (Director) bought 500,000 shares at $14.10 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $7.05 million while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, (Director) bought 1,000,000 shares on Oct 02 for $13.23 million with each share fetching $13.23.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), on the other hand, is trading around $3.13 with a market cap of $861.81M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Coeur Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 785,338 shares. Insider sales totaled 198,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.22M shares after the latest sales, with 30.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.80% with a share float percentage of 238.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company.