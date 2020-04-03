Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -37.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is 3.88% and -23.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -11.85% off its SMA200. INFN registered 7.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.9823 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4026.

The stock witnessed a -15.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.29%, and is -9.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $975.50M and $1.30B in sales. and $1.30B in sales Fwd P/E is 22.38. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.21% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $319.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 93.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.49M, and float is at 178.80M with Short Float at 13.03%. Institutions hold 90.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 27.12 million shares valued at $215.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 20.98 million shares valued at $166.54 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.17 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $128.42 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 13.07 million with a market value of $103.75 million.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $4.94 per share for a total of $4.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25.18 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,410,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.31 per share for $6.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.18 million shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 589,114 shares at an average price of $4.19 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 22,764,498 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading -65.39% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is -43.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.94% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.