Institutional Interest Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -29.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $64.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.88% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 5.15% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.63, the stock is 3.00% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -21.40% off its SMA200. AEM registered 1.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.46.

The stock witnessed a -14.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.25%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 11.66% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 5990 employees, a market worth around $11.08B and $2.49B in sales. and $2.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.15 and Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.74% and -32.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $683.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

706 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), with 275.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 76.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.04M, and float is at 240.56M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 76.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.91 million shares valued at $795.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $492.61 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 7.76 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $477.9 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $460.33 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 22.00% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 16.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.