Institutional Interest Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is -13.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $197.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.07% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.59% off the consensus price target high of $277.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.91% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.88, the stock is 4.79% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -0.03% off its SMA200. AMGN registered 8.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $217.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.00%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has around 23400 employees, a market worth around $123.34B and $23.36B in sales. and $23.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.60% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amgen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.77 with sales reaching $6.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Top Institutional Holders

2,657 institutions hold shares in Amgen Inc. (AMGN), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 80.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.46M, and float is at 588.49M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 80.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.47 million shares valued at $11.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the AMGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.26 million shares valued at $11.15 billion to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 35.34 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $8.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 26.23 million with a market value of $6.32 billion.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Piacquad David, the company’s SVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that Piacquad David sold 9,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $229.93 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39700.0 shares.

Amgen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Williams R Sanders (Director) sold a total of 425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $233.72 per share for $99331.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4988.0 shares of the AMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Meline David W (EVP & CFO) disposed off 8,737 shares at an average price of $234.36 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 49,378 shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 31.58% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.