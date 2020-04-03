Institutional Interest OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Reaches 500 Major Investors

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) is 21.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONCS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 63.83% and 34.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing 32.53% at the moment leaves the stock 10.37% off its SMA200. ONCS registered -66.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8948.

The stock witnessed a 45.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.02%, and is 76.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.58% over the week and 15.17% over the month.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $46.29M. Distance from 52-week low is 111.74% and -70.67% from its 52-week high.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.62% while institutional investors hold 8.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.04M, and float is at 21.02M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 7.75% of the Float.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Daniel J., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that O’Connor Daniel J. sold 2,654 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $1.96 per share for a total of $5202.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66061.0 shares.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that Bonstein Sara (CFO/COO) sold a total of 1,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $2.08 per share for $2810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41389.0 shares of the ONCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, O’Connor Daniel J. (CEO and President) disposed off 2,128 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $4596.0. The insider now directly holds 68,715 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS).