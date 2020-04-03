Investing action plan for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) And Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares are -26.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.15% or -$1.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.25% and -37.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the ALB stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $53.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.51. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.51.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.60% in the current quarter to $0.85, down from the $1.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.65, down -6.00% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,811 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 151,043. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,872 and 70,541 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tozier Scott, a EVP & CFO at the company, sold 630 shares worth $49209.0 at $78.11 per share on Feb 28. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer had earlier sold another 531 ALB shares valued at $41476.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $78.11 per share. NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold 2,495 shares at $85.19 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $212549.0 while Tozier Scott, (EVP & CFO) sold 473 shares on Feb 26 for $40295.0 with each share fetching $85.19.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.25 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Dana Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 637,439 shares. Insider sales totaled 338,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.18M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 143.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dana Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares worth more than $331.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.24 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.